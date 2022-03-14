GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.