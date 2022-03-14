Genesis Shards (GS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,010.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $649,640.02 and approximately $39,010.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.38 or 0.06599051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.88 or 1.00074039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040845 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.