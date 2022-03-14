General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $7,733,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.