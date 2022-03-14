Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Raised to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $8.80.
NYSE GOTU opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $392.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.
About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
