FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.