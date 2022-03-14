FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FUJIY stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.16.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

