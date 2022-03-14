FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HERA opened at $9.74 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,135,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.