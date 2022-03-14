Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FSNUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.82) to €60.25 ($65.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.74) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($45.98) to €34.50 ($37.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

