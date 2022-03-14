Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $16.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

