Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

Get Forterra alerts:

FORT opened at GBX 229 ($3.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.07. The stock has a market cap of £519.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.