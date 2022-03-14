Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fluent in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FLNT opened at $1.78 on Monday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

