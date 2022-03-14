Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FLOOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,740. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Separately, lowered Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
