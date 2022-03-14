Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

