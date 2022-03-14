Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.72

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.72 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 2818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -112.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Five9 by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Five9 by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

