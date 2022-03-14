Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CAO Sells $39,028.00 in Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

