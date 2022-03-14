First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

