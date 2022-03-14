First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.70

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 3936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,705,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.