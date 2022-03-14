First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 412,177 shares.The stock last traded at $54.70 and had previously closed at $57.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

