First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $71.70 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.