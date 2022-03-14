First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $71.70 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

