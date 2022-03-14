First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 382,354 shares.The stock last traded at $43.30 and had previously closed at $43.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

