First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

