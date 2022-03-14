First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,967 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $169.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $157.20 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

