First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $465.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.20 and a 1-year high of $478.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

