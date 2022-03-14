First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

CINF stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

