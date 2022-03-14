First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Paper were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

