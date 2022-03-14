First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 219 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.