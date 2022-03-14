First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker Purchases 16,314 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

