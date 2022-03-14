First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

