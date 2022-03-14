First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,581 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 43.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.