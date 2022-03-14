First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.19.

NYSE FA opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in First Advantage by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Advantage by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after buying an additional 1,225,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

