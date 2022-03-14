First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.19.
NYSE FA opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87.
First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.