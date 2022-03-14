Financial Survey: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59% Timberline Resources N/A -28.85% -27.66%

64.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.53 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -8.56

Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.11%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Timberline Resources (Get Rating)

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

