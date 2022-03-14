Financial Review: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Veritone alerts:

This table compares Veritone and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -61.22% -77.38% -31.65% Marathon Digital -24.04% 19.08% 18.98%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Veritone and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $56.83, indicating a potential upside of 152.70%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Veritone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $115.31 million 4.74 -$47.88 million ($2.13) -7.34 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 15.34 -$36.17 million ($0.34) -66.15

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Veritone on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.