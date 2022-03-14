Financial Comparison: CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) & Its Rivals

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 685 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.55 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -21.93

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 182 715 1014 21 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) currently has a consensus target price of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 983.72%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.88%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) competitors beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.