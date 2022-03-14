Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,462. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $7,924,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

