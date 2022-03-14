Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

GPE stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 693 ($9.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,346. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.80).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.