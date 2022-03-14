FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

