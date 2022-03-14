FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.