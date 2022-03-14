Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Zachary Carpenter Sells 714 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $123.22 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

