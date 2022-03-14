Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,025 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 9.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 250,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 516,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,713,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $342.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20.
Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.
In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
