Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $191.35. The stock had a trading volume of 841,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

