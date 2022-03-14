Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

