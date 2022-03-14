Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.45.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.