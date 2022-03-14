Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

