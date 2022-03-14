Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

