Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

