Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $32.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $512.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Financial Institutions (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.