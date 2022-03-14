Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

