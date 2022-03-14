Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 219 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,949,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,895,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after buying an additional 479,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.