Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 1st Source by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 1st Source by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

1st Source Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.