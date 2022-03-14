Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 7,180 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

