Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,847 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $766.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

