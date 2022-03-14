Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.78. 16,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

